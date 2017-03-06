Celebs forget nationalism, USDP Chairman says

Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) Chairman Than Htay said that celebrities, political parties and organizations talk a lot about democracy but they forget to talk about nationalism.
“Celebrities, political parties and organizations are talking much about democracy because it is very popular and an interesting subject for many people,” he said.
He was speaking at a ceremony held in Napyitaw at the party HQ on 5 March at an evening ceremony in honour of former President and party patron Thein Sein. The ceremony was held for the second time and people across the country came to Naypyitaw to pay tribute to the former President.
“The USDP party led by me does not forget nationalism at all. This is not just lip service,” he added.
He further said that USDP party would win more seats in forthcoming by-elections scheduled to be held on April 1, 2017.
“I believe our party will win more seats in these by-elections. I look to the people as they are not naïve,” he added.
USDP will contest all 19 vacant seats in the forthcoming by-elections.