Central committee for organising next UPC holds meeting

A meeting of the central committee for organising the Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong was held yesterday afternoon in the meeting hall of the ministry of the Office of the State Counsellor, state media reported on 9 January.
The Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting meeting decided to hold the third session of the Union Peace Conference,to be organised by the 11 organising work committees formed for the second session.
All have been invited to discuss and offer suggestions on the tasks of the various work committees, based on the strengths and weaknesses of the tasks performed during the last session, so that the third session can be held successfully, the report said.