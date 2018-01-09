Central committee for organising next UPC holds meeting

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 9 January 2018

The central committee for holding the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong held a meeting in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday for organizing a third session of the Union Peace Conference. Photo: MNA

A meeting of the central committee for organising the Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong was held yesterday afternoon in the meeting hall of the ministry of the Office of the State Counsellor, state media reported on 9 January.

The Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting meeting decided to hold the third session of the Union Peace Conference,to be organised by the 11 organising work committees formed for the second session.

All have been invited to discuss and offer suggestions on the tasks of the various work committees, based on the strengths and weaknesses of the tasks performed during the last session, so that the third session can be held successfully, the report said.

More Articles

Fierce fighting reported between DKBA-Buddhist and KNLA, BGF
Bangladesh court upholds ban on refugee marriage
US condemns ARSA terrorist attack
Hindu refugees eagerly await return to Myanmar
China donates prefabricated houses to displaced people in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Landslide kills five in Phakant
....

Advertisements

This Week