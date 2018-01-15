Chair of UEHRD visits Sittway

Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye, who is also the chair of Union enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine State (UEHRD) accompanied by the Chief Minister of Rakhine State, addressed a coordination meeting to publicize a cash-aid program for expectant mothers and their under-two-year old babies in Sittway, yesterday morning, state media reported on 15 January.
The Union minister and party met people temporarily living at a relief camp near Kyeeganbyin village in Maungtaw Township. The Union minister told them that he and the party had come there to coordinate the rebuilding of homes for them since, despite their homes having been destroyed by fire during terrorist attacks, they had not fled to the other country.
Resettlement will be carried out within the legal framework. Village-type homes will be rebuilt in the areas nearest to the places where they earn their livings. The project is to be carried out soon according to the report.