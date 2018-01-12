Chairman of UEHRD ‘prays’ for smooth and successful reception of refugees

Chairman of the Union Enterprise of Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD) for Rakhine State, Dr Win Myat Aye, told Mizzima that he prayed for a smooth and successful reception of those who fled to Bangladesh when they are repatriated.
“We are doing our best for security. In fact, repatriation is the good matter. Those who lived here fled to the other side under various circumstances and the government has a responsibility to receive them back. I pray for having a lot of people who will help us,” Dr Win Myat Aye said.
Dr Win Myat Aye was speaking when asked if there would be any impact on the repatriation programme after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) threatened the government with renewed attacks.
Dr Win Myat Aye who is also the Union Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, said, “These troubles and obstacles will not benefit [anyone]. So, I wish hope there will be no trouble or obstacles to our works.”
ARSA stated on January 7 they will launch attacks in Rakhine State.
State Counsellor Office Director-General Zaw Htay told Mizzima on January 8 that the statement had the intention of undermining the imminent repatriation programme.
“We are doing all the necessary work we should do, and we must do for receiving refugees who come back. We will beef up security if necessary,” he said.
Under the agreement reached between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Myanmar government will open camps for receiving repatriates in Taungpyo Letwe and Ngakhura villages in Maungdaw Township on January 22 and 23 respectively.