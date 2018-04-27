China and Myanmar pledge to boost cooperation

China and Myanmar have pledged to further boost bilateral cooperation and party-to-party exchanges, Xinhua reported on 26 April.
The pledge was made while Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi respectively met with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.
U Win Myint said at the meeting that the Myanmar government attaches great importance to relations with China and hopes for enhanced high-level exchanges and strengthened practical cooperation between the two countries.