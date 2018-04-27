China and Myanmar pledge to boost cooperation

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 27 April 2018

Myanmar's President Win Myint (R) speaks with Song Tao (L), head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee during their meeting at the President House in Nay Pyi Taw on 25 April 2018. Photo: Aung Myat Thu/Mizzima

China and Myanmar have pledged to further boost bilateral cooperation and party-to-party exchanges, Xinhua reported on 26 April.

The pledge was made while Myanmar President U Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi respectively met with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday.

U Win Myint said at the meeting that the Myanmar government attaches great importance to relations with China and hopes for enhanced high-level exchanges and strengthened practical cooperation between the two countries.

More Articles

Danish Ambassador discusses press freedom and democratic transition in Myanmar
Leeds United owner defends controversial Myanmar tour
EU extends arms embargo on Myanmar
Myanmar minister highlights ‘non-traditional security threats’ at Russia meet
KNPP and Government will have official meeting in Loikaw
UN team to visit Myanmar’s Rakhine next week: official
....

Advertisements

This Week