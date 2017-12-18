China donates USD 500,000 towards Peace Process

The People’s Republic of China donated USD 500,000 to National Reconciliation and Peace Center yesterday afternoon in Nay Pyi Taw, state media reported on 18 December.
Speaking at the ceremony at the center, Mr. Sun Guoxiang, Special envoy of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said, “China supports Myanmar’s peace process and will provide up to USD 3 million for it. The country will donate USD 1 million next year. Although the amount is not large, the donation reflects China’s goodwill towards Myanmar as the two are friendly countries. China will provide more assistance for Myanmar.”
Mr. Sun presented the cash donation to Vice-Chair of the Center and Chair of the Peace Commission Dr Tin Myo Win who in return handed over a certificate of honour. Dr Tin Myo Win said, “Peace is what the entire Myanmar wants,” the report said.