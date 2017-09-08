China opens Interim Liaison Office in Nay Pyi Taw

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 8 September 2017

(Photo: Min Min/Mizzima)

The Embassy of The People's Republic of China opened an Interim Liaison Office on 8 September. 

The opening ceremony was presided over by China's Ambassador to Myanmar Mr. Hong Liang.

Myanmar, then Burma, was the first non-Communist country to recognize the Communist-led People's Republic of China after its foundation in 1949 and formally established diplomatic relations on June 8, 1950.

The Chinese government has shown itself keen to further improve its relationship with Myanmar and hosted a visit by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi shortly after her government came to power in 2016.

Foreign diplomatic missions are by and large situated in Yangon, Myanmar's former capital and now commercial capital, with travel and communication with the Myanmar government housed in Nay Pyi Taw posing some challenges. Opening a liaison office in the capital will help the Chinese diplomatic community have better communication with Myanmar government officials.

More Articles

EU statement on the situation in Rakhine State
Desmond Tutu speaks out on Rakhine crisis
Three YBS companies dismiss 56 drivers for violations of regulations
RCSS/SSA Chairman says he wants to meet State Counsellor soon
Iran prepares aid for Myanmar Refugees
RSF appeals to Aung San Suu Kyi in open letter about press freedom in Myanmar

Advertisements

This Week