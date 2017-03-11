China urges end of conflicts near China-Myanmar border

China on Thursday urged parties in northern Myanmar clashes to exercise restraint and immediately cease fire in order to maintain peace and stability near the China-Myanmar border.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said China had settled and offered help to over 20,000 border area residents who fled Myanmar seeking shelter.
China has taken effective measures to maintain stability in the China-Myanmar border area, he told a routine press briefing.
China condemns the harming of innocent civilians in the armed clashes in northern Myanmar, he said.
China is seriously concerned over the conflict and urges parties to be restrained, cease fire, avoid escalation of conflicts and take effective measures to resume peace and stability in the border area, Geng said.
China supports the peace process in Myanmar, he said, calling for parties to solve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.
Armed clashes broke out Monday before dawn in Laukkai, a main town of the Kokang region in Myanmar's northern Shan state, with Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army launching an offensive on Laukkai, resulting in dozens of casualties, including civilians.
Courtesy of Global Times