Chindwin Thingyan to be held on the bank of Chindwin River

The Sagaing Region government announced it would hold Thingyan water festival from April 11 to 17 on the beach on the bank of Chindwin River, in Monywa, Sagaing Region.
The government’s announcement says the Sagaing Region government plans to spend over 200 million kyats from the regional government’s coffers under the budget for Festivals and Ceremonies for 2017-18.
The opening ceremony and cultural shows will be held on April 11-13 and water festival, entertainment, and recreation can be enjoyed on April 14-16.
On April 17, Burmese lunar New Year day, traditional offerings of meritorious deeds, caring for aged people and releasing live fish into the river and ponds will be observed.
Singer Moe Moe said, “We are absolutely surprised to hear the region government’s plan of holding Thingyan festival for 7 days here. Even in Yangon the festival will be only for four days. But one thing we have to consider, organizing Thingyan festival for seven days in Monywa will be a milestone to be remembered for the region. I wish every success in this festival.”
The festival will have designated places for wet zone (holding water festival), beach zone (for recreation), play zone (for children), place and stage for variety dances, motorcycle stunt shows, sand sculptures, traditional and ethnic culture shows.
Ethnic Naga artist Marie Cole said, “We hear that this will be the first Thingyan festival in Monywa. I’d like to invite all to come and enjoy this festival. And also I’d like to request all to enjoy the festival with safety and security.”
Sagaing Region government will hold this Thingyan festival with the objectives of preserving traditional Myanmar culture, getting good prices for local goods and merchandise, development of SMEs and development of tourism in the region.