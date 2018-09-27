Chinese embassy in Myanmar holds founding day celebration

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar held a reception in Yangon on Wednesday to mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1, Xinhua reported.
"China is willing to join hands with countries along the route including Myanmar to steer the Belt and Road Initiative towards greater success to benefit both the countries along the route and their people," Chinese ambassador Hong Liang was quoted as saying.
Hong welcomed Myanmar's new step taken towards jointly building the Belt and Road by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier this month on building the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.