Chinese naval fleet calls at Myanmar port to enhance exchange

A Chinese naval fleet comprising three warships -- Changchun, Jingzhou and Chaohu of Escort Task Group called at the Myanmar International Terminals Thilawa (MITT) in Yangon's Thanlyin township Thursday morning.
As its continuous voyage from Malaysia's Penang, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy fleet will stay for four days in Myanmar for the friendly call.
Welcoming the Chinese naval fleet at the Thilawa port terminal were Charge d' Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Chen Chen and Chief of Myanmar naval dockyard headquarters Admiral Myint Oo and other naval officials, Chinese embassy officials, entrepreneurs and students as well as representatives of Myanmar-Chinese community totalling 500.
Commander of the Chinese naval fleet Shen Hao told the press following the welcoming ceremony that the Chinese naval fleet's Myanmar visit is to enhance exchange, mutual trust and traditional friendship between navies of the two countries.
During the call, Myanmar military leaders will visit the fleet, while Chinese naval officials will tour Myanmar's orphanage.
Navies of the two countries will also play friendly football match during the visit.
In September last year, another Chinese naval fleet comprising Xiangtan and Zhoushan of the 23rd Escort Task Group had called at the Myanmar port.
It is also the fifth visit of such naval fleet to Myanmar, Shen said, adding that he once led a naval medical ship to visit the country in 2013.
Courtesy Global Times