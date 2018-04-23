Chinese State Councillor meets with former Myanmar PM

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 23 April 2018

Former Myanmar President U Thein Sein. Photo: Mizzima

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Sunday with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein, vowing to promote the development of the China-Myanmar economic corridor, Xinhua reported.

Wang said the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries witnessed substantial progress, and China was willing to work together with Myanmar to push forward construction of the China-Myanmar economic corridor and inject new impetus to Myanmar's economic development.

He also said China is glad to see that Myanmar made headway in its peace and reconciliation process and to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.

More Articles

Family of whistleblowing Myanmar cop evicted after testimony
Asian push to crack down on 'fake news' sparks alarm
Dozens of Rohingya come ashore in Indonesia
Myanmar FDA head arrested for alleged corruption
‘Blue Shirt Day’ as Myanmar remembers political prisoners
Myanmar policeman claims Reuters reporters set up
....

Advertisements

This Week