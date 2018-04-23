Chinese State Councillor meets with former Myanmar PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Sunday with former Myanmar President U Thein Sein, vowing to promote the development of the China-Myanmar economic corridor, Xinhua reported.
Wang said the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries witnessed substantial progress, and China was willing to work together with Myanmar to push forward construction of the China-Myanmar economic corridor and inject new impetus to Myanmar's economic development.
He also said China is glad to see that Myanmar made headway in its peace and reconciliation process and to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.