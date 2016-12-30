Civil servant sentenced to 6-month imprisonment under section 66(d)

Tin Shwe
On Friday, 30 December 2016

Myanmar State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi delivers opening speech at the centennial anniversary of Myanmar scouting in Yangon on 23 December 2016. Photo: Zhang Deming Tedmond/Mizzima

A Salin Township Court sentenced Tun Min Latt, Deputy Township Officer of Township Planning Department in Salin Township, Magway Region, to 6-month imprisonment on December 28 for writing and disseminating hate speech using profane language and trolling the State Counsellor on social media.

Aye Min Soe from Salin Township, Ingyinpinhla Village-tracts, Gwihkyin village lodged a complaint against the accused at Salin Myoma Police Station on June 30, 2016.

Aye Min Soe said, “I registered a case against him for his activities on social media which endangered law and order and disturbed peace and tranquillity in the country even though he was a serving civil servant. I did this because of my love for the interests of the country and my love for the people. I wish all civil servants and duly elected government work hand in hand in harmony for the country.”

Third man found dead in Rakhine State

