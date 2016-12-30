Civil servant sentenced to 6-month imprisonment under section 66(d)

A Salin Township Court sentenced Tun Min Latt, Deputy Township Officer of Township Planning Department in Salin Township, Magway Region, to 6-month imprisonment on December 28 for writing and disseminating hate speech using profane language and trolling the State Counsellor on social media.
Aye Min Soe from Salin Township, Ingyinpinhla Village-tracts, Gwihkyin village lodged a complaint against the accused at Salin Myoma Police Station on June 30, 2016.
Aye Min Soe said, “I registered a case against him for his activities on social media which endangered law and order and disturbed peace and tranquillity in the country even though he was a serving civil servant. I did this because of my love for the interests of the country and my love for the people. I wish all civil servants and duly elected government work hand in hand in harmony for the country.”