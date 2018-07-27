Co-accused in Ko Ni assassination says he suffers from schizophrenia

The co-accused, Aung Win Zaw ,in the Ko Ni assassination testified at court that he was suffering from depression and schizophrenia after being tortured and persecuted during interrogation.
The three accused Kyi Lin, Aung Win Zaw and Zeyar Phyo were produced before the court on July 26 at Yangon North District Court for a 63rd hearing.
Aung Win Zaw testified that he was interrogated at Aungthabyay interrogation centre for 11 days under duress so he was now suffering from depression and schizophrenia after being tortured and persecuted.
He testified he was innocent and he did not know anything about the case.