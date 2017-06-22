Coalition of Kachin political parties say military operations could harm peace efforts

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 22 June 2017

Rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic group inspect government ammunitions and soldiers' helmets after two days of fighting with the Myanmar military near Laiza in Kachin State. Photo: AFP

A coalition of political parties in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state said on Wednesday that the national army’s offensives in Tanaing township and the Hukong Valley against the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) could harm the government’s efforts to end decades of ethnic separatist civil wars and forge peace, RFA reported on 21 June.

Government troops and the KIA began fighting in the Tanaing gold and amber mining region on June 16.

A statement issued by the Kachin Political Cooperation Committee (KPCC), which includes the Lhaovo National Unity and Development Party, Kachin Democratic Party, and Kachin State Democracy Party, also said that villagers had lost trust in the central government and the local ethnic majority because of land grabs that accompany the hostilities.

