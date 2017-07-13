Commander in Chief’s office allege remarks of Yangon Chief Minister are ‘insults’ to the Army

The Myanmar Army allege the recent remarks of the Chief Minister of Yangon Phyo Min Thein are insults and this can lower the image of both the head of the army and the army.
This was an act of casting aspersions upon the Commander in Chief, while the head of the army is on an international goodwill trip, according to the statement released by the office of Commander in Chief on July 12.
The remarks that Phyo Min Thein on July 9 made concerning the Commander in Chief can damage the aim of the national reconciliation process as well as the relationship between the government and the army, the office said.
The office of the Commander in Chief filed a complaint with the government on July 11 to take necessary action against the Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein.
Yangon Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein reportedly made remarks, published by the media, that “there are no civil-military relations in a democratic era,” and that “the military’s commander-in-chief position is at the same level as director-general, according to the protocol.”
The office said the Commander in Chief is fulfilling his duty and responsibility according to the 2008 Constitution just like Phyo Min Thein.