Commander-in-Chief honours fallen pilot

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 6 April 2018

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA-EFE

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has honored a fallen military plane pilot for his efforts to prevent the plane from falling onto a village before it crashed to ground, Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.

Pilot Maj Arkar Win was killed in a military training jet crash in Taungoo, Bago region on Tuesday while conducting training flight near Kyunkon village, 4.82 km west of its air base.

The pilot died due to serious injuries although he did emergency parachute jump.

