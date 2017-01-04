Commission claims ‘no genocide or religious persecution’ of Muslim minority in Rakhine State

The Investigation Commission on Maungtaw has released an Interim Report on January3 into the controversial situation in northern Rakhine State, which has been plagued by violence over the last few months.
The investigation commission was formed by the President Htin Kyaw on December 1 following the international outcry over the military’s operation that critics claim is “ethnic cleansing” of the Muslim Rohingya in Maungtaw, Rakhine State, a minority community referred to by the government as “Bengalis”.
Rohingya have accused Myanmar army soldiers of arson, torture, rape, and murder during the security operations.The United Nations and numerous NGOs and rights groups have called on the Myanmar government to investigate. One group of Nobel peace laureates have sent a letter to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi calling on her to intervene and take action to prevent persecution of the Muslim minority.
The report’s release comes as controversy continues to surround a video released on the internet that appears to show Myanmar border police beating unarmed Rohingya villagers. The Ministry of Home Affairs says it is taking action against all the police officers, including those seen beating villagers.
The commission members have been visiting northern Rakhine State to attempt to make an assessment of the situation. It has been led by Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe.
The interim report says the commission was tasked to investigate and find out the background situation and uncover the truth about the terrorists attacks which occurred on 9th October, and 12th and 13th November, 2016 and also to make an assessment and give recommendations to prevent such incidents from occurring again in the future.
The Commission held three meetings, went on a field trip for the first time to the 10 villages and 4 Security Camps, and interviewed Security Police, Government Staff, Administrative Organizations, villagers from different community based organizations, and community elders.
The report outlines the violent incidents on October 9 and November 12-13 in which deadly attacks were made against Myanmar border guards and security forces. In total, about a dozen border guards and security force personnel were killed in the incidents.
At this stage, following the initial findings, the commission claims those involved in the attacks had foreign support.
According to the Interim Report: “Violent armed attacks in the Maungtaw region were conducted by Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)-linked AqaMul Mujahidin that operated in Maungtaw region. The leader of the group is Havid Tuhar, alias ArpuHamad Zooluni, 45, a religious and racial extremist residing in Kyaukpyinseik village, in Maungtaw township. He attended a 6-month training programme conducted by Taliban extremists in Pakistan. Havid Tuhar sometimes used to live in a village near Teknaf in Bangladesh as well, taking asylum as a refugee who received monetary subsidies from organizations from Middle East countries. Those who cooperated with him were 12 people, including a Pakistani named Khalip, who resides in Bangladesh, who had been in Ngakhura village; Ibrahein, Azar and Arab Tular who are residing in the Kutapalong refugee camp in Bangladesh; Zubai and Islam, who are residing Nilar refugee camp. Starting five months ago, they entered Maungtaw region under the arrangement of HavidTuhar. They conducted terrorist trainings to radicalised youths organised by HavidTuhar, according to the confessions of three men who were arrested — Mamad Nurar, Mamad San and Phosolarmauk. After the armed attack, Havid Tuhar posted propaganda video files at least ten times to join him to launch wars in the Maungtaw area.”
The report goes on to say the following:
“The present situation in Rakhine State is different from the previous armed attacks in that area. Previous incidents were conflicts among local people. The present situation is the kind of armed attacks harming the sovereignty of the State, conspired systematically by terrorists after 2012. As they are found to have connections with overseas organizations, it is more complicated.
“The present incidents have been found to be a conspiratorial terrorist attack designed so that the international community will take an interest in the matter that has been manipulated by extremist organizations at home and abroad and by war-experienced persons subsidized by destructive elements who wanted to instigate the people.
“According to confessions of the arrested suspects, it was found that some people and organizations from abroad are giving monetary aids with the intention of igniting riots and conflicts in the country.”
The commission claims to have investigated the situation and the report notes:
“The Bengali population residing in Maungtaw region, the increasing population of Mawlawi, mosques and religious edifices are proof that there were no cases of genocide and religious persecution in the region.”
On the allegations of rape, illegal arrests, torture and the burning down of villages, the commission says legal action will be taken against those who have committed crimes if there is sufficient evidence.
“Concerning the claims that women were raped, the Commission interviewed local villagers and women using various methods, finding insufficient evidence to take legal action up to this date. As to the arsons, investigations are under way to get sufficient evidence. Illegal arrests and torture are also being investigated,” the report says.
The commission outlines the situation of security and rule of law in the area.
“There are now cases of abduction, threats and killing of those suspected to be informants and those who cooperated with the governmental departments and organizations. As terrorists are easily entering villages in the Maungtaw area, the conditions are unsafe. Weapons looted from police outposts are still in terrorist’s hands. Hand-made mines were seized from their hidden places. These can be assumed to be threatening the security and rule of law of the area. It is found that it will take time to perform the tasks of making the area safe, peaceful and stable, and for people living in the area to reside in peace and safety.”
Rakhine State is one of Myanmar’s poorest regions. The commission’s report says that upgrading socio-economic development, increasing their income and creating economic opportunities in the area will take time. For the time being, the economic status of most of the people in the area is low. The whole state can be said to be poor.No cases of malnutrition were found in the area, due to the area’s favourable fishing and farming conditions.
The attacks and the security operations have curtailed certain daily activities.
As the report says, the commission managed to make arrangements in consultation with the Rakhine State Cabinet for sellers and buyers to perform their daily routines in a normal way by opening bazaars, for students to learn as usual by opening schools, for humanitarian aid groups to help local villagers by allowing them to do so and for members of the media to freely go and cover the news as they wish. Now that the Maungtaw region border gate has been reopened, 26 village bazaars and the two Township Development Committee-run markets are operating again as normal. Likewise, 171 schools out of 183 have been reopened.
An addition, 10 detainees who were found to be innocent of committing crimes in the attacks have already been released under section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The report adds: “Under consultation with authorities from various departments and the Rakhine State Cabinet, legal action was taken against 485 suspects in 49 cases. Of them, 28 cases have been put on trial with three coming to a final conviction.”
“The Commission is carrying out its duties, being ever mindful that, as per the nature of these conflicts, illegal activities and fabricated rumors and news can appear occasionally,” the report says.
(Unofficial translation of parts of the report courtesy of the Global New Light of Myanmar)