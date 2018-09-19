Communist Party of China official meets with NLD delegation

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official said Tuesday that the CPC will continue to deepen exchanges on state and party governance experience with Myanmar's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), Xinhua reported.
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with an NLD delegation led by vice chairman of the NLD U Zaw Myint Maung.
Huang said that the CPC will work with the NLD to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries.