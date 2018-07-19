Confiscated land returned by military

Myanmar’s military said Wednesday that it has been returning to its rightful owners all unused lands it confiscated for decades from farmers, according to a RFA report a day after a damning report by a human rights group said the country’s civilian government had largely failed to deliver on a pledge to seek justice for those whose property was taken.
“Some of the military-confiscated lands were not used,” Colonel Zaw Min Tun from the information department at the office of military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Haling told RFA’s Myanmar Service.
The armed forces have transferred the unused land to a government team that includes Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe, Zaw Min Tun said.