Confiscated land returned by military

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 19 July 2018

(File) An eldery woman chants slogans during a protest against land grabs in Yangon, Myanmar, 23 September 2013. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Myanmar’s military said Wednesday that it has been returning to its rightful owners all unused lands it confiscated for decades from farmers, according to a RFA report a day after a damning report by a human rights group said the country’s civilian government had largely failed to deliver on a pledge to seek justice for those whose property was taken.

“Some of the military-confiscated lands were not used,” Colonel Zaw Min Tun from the information department at the office of military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Haling told RFA’s Myanmar Service.

The armed forces have transferred the unused land to a government team that includes Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe, Zaw Min Tun said.

