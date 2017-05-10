Controversial Bogyoke Aung San Bridge inaugurated

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Bogyoke Aung San Bridge. Photo: Ministry of Construction

The inauguration ceremony of the Bridge Museum and the controversial Bogyoke Aung San Bridge linking Mawlamyine and Chaungzone townships was held yesterday morning at a pandal on the Mawlamyine side in Mon State with an opening address by U Win Myint, Speaker of the Pyithu Hluttaw.

The span across the Thanlwin River is especially important for Chaungzone Township on the Bilugyun island, a large, major island that, until this bridge was built, was accessible only by boat, state media reported.

The naming of the bridge after Bogyoke Aung San drew criticism and petitions from residents of Mon State and other regions.

More Articles

The Laos Connection: Mr X and the cartels hooking SE Asia on pills
The European Union: Turning Crisis into Opportunity
Two killed while making landmine in Myanmar's Rakhine: govt
Suu Kyi receives award on visit to UK despite protest
The locked door of an Islamic religious school is marked as sealed after its shutdown, Yangon, Myanmar, 28 April 2017. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA
Two Islamic Schools closed in Yangon should immediately reopen - HRW
Myanmar migrants abandoned by smuggler in Thai south: police

Advertisements

This Week