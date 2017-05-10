Controversial Bogyoke Aung San Bridge inaugurated

The inauguration ceremony of the Bridge Museum and the controversial Bogyoke Aung San Bridge linking Mawlamyine and Chaungzone townships was held yesterday morning at a pandal on the Mawlamyine side in Mon State with an opening address by U Win Myint, Speaker of the Pyithu Hluttaw.
The span across the Thanlwin River is especially important for Chaungzone Township on the Bilugyun island, a large, major island that, until this bridge was built, was accessible only by boat, state media reported.
The naming of the bridge after Bogyoke Aung San drew criticism and petitions from residents of Mon State and other regions.