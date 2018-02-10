Court calls for arrest of fugitive Aung Win Khaing

Yangon North District court declared February 9 that Aung Win Khaing, believed to be co-conspirator of the accused in the advocate and legal consultant of NLD party Ko Ni murder case, as an absconder who should be arrested and surrendered to the police.
Prosecution lawyer advocate Khin Maung Htay said, “The court proclaimed him today as absconder under section 88 of CrPC as he could not be arrested by the police force as fugitive under section 87 of CrPC. Under section 88 of CrPC, Aung Win Khaing can be arrested by anyone from the place he was found and take him to either the court concerned or the police or administrative office, which can execute this proclamation issued against him.”
He added that the court had given one-month period in his jurisdiction to execute legal matters against the fugitive from justice, retired Lt. Col. Aung Win Khaing.
According to court records, the primary masterminds in this advocate Ko Ni murder case are Zeyar Phyo and Aung Win Khaing who hired assassin gunman Kyi Lin. Aung Win Khaing allegedly provided money in advance of 40 million kyat to the gunman through his elder brother Aung Win Zaw in April 2016 and Aung Win Kaing asked for more money from Zeyar Phyo and then the latter gave him 100 million kyat in the second week of August.
In this 43rd hearing in this case on February 9, the court charged Kyi Lin, Aung Win Zaw and Zeyar Phyo under sections 302(1)(b)/34 of the Penal Code (pre-meditated murder and acts done in common intention).
Gunman Kyi Lin shot advocate Ko Ni at point blank range at Yangon International airport on January 29, 2017 and then he subsequently shot and killed taxi driver Nay Win who was chasing him.