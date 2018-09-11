Court charges Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung with high treason

Sittwe Township court passed an order to charge former Chairman of Rakhine National Party (RNP) Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung with two counts including high treason on September 10.
RNP party General Secretary Tun Aung Kyaw said, “The case under section 17(1) (of Unlawful Associations Act) was dropped against them. They were discharged from this charge but the court charged them under sections 122(1) high treason and 505(b) conducting public mischief. Starting from the next hearing the defence witnesses must be submitted to the court.”
He added that the court fixed the next hearing for examination of defence witnesses on September 14.
Dr. Aye Maung, the MP in the House of Representatives from Ann constituency, said, “I hope the trial is impartial and the judiciary independent,”
Police arrested writer Wai Hin Aung on February 16 this year under section 505(b) of Penal Code and Dr. Aye Maung was arrested on January 18, the case was registered against him under section 17(1) of Unlawful Associations Act.
At a ceremony held on January 15 in Rathedaung Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung allegedly delivered speeches which undermined national unity.