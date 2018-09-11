Court charges Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung with high treason

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Tuesday, 11 September 2018

Dr Aye Maung (C), Ann Township MP and former Arakan National Party leader, talks to members of the media while being escorted out of court by police officers after a hearing on his trial at Sittwe court, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 13 August 2018. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

Sittwe Township court passed an order to charge former Chairman of Rakhine National Party (RNP) Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung with two counts including high treason on September 10.

RNP party General Secretary Tun Aung Kyaw said, “The case under section 17(1) (of Unlawful Associations Act) was dropped against them. They were discharged from this charge but the court charged them under sections 122(1) high treason and 505(b) conducting public mischief. Starting from the next hearing the defence witnesses must be submitted to the court.”

He added that the court fixed the next hearing for examination of defence witnesses on September 14.

Dr. Aye Maung, the MP in the House of Representatives from Ann constituency, said, “I hope the trial is impartial and the judiciary independent,”

Police arrested writer Wai Hin Aung on February 16 this year under section 505(b) of Penal Code and Dr. Aye Maung was arrested on January 18, the case was registered against him under section 17(1) of Unlawful Associations Act.

At a ceremony held on January 15 in Rathedaung Dr. Aye Maung and writer Wai Hin Aung allegedly delivered speeches which undermined national unity.

More Articles

Jailing of Reuters journalists ‘hammer-blow’ to Myanmar’s fragile press freedom
National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks at a Federalist Society luncheon in Washington, DC, USA, 10 September 2018. Photo: Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
US threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe war crimes
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Chilean Michelle Bachelet looks on as she attends the opening of 39th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 September 2018. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE
UN rights chief urges new panel for Myanmar prosecutions
A Naga tirbeswoman weaving cloth in Lahal township, in the remote Sagaing region. Photo: Phyo Hein Kyaw/AFP
Seasonal influenza kills seven children in Naga area
Nurses stand at the entrance of the clinic at Hla Phoe Khaung transit camp in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA
Myanmar to address shortage of nurses
Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted out of the Insein township court in Yangon on 03 September 2018. Photo: Thura/EPA
Parliamentarians, diplomats and lawyers call for the release of jailed Reuters reporters
....

Advertisements

This Week