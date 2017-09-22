Court to pronounce judgment over 2016 US embassy demonstration

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Friday, 22 September 2017

Photo: Thura/Mizzima

A nationalist activist Ye Soe Aung said a judge would sentence Win Ko Ko Latt and three others for their alleged involvement in staging a demonstration in front of the US embassy in 2016 at the next hearing scheduled for September 28.

The case under section 19 of Peaceful Assembly and Marching in Procession Law and section 505(b) of Penal Code was charged against Win Ko Ko Latt and the three others at Kamayut Township court.

They were charged for their involvement in the demonstration which took place on April 28, 2016 after the US embassy issued a press statement which included the word ‘Rohingya’.

