Critic of Rakhine State government given six months’ prison term

Aung Than Wai who was charged with criticizing former Rakhine State government Secretary Tin Maung Swe in connection with the Mrauk-U riot was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on October 26.
Aung Than Wai was given two prison terms under section 10 of the Protection of Privacy of Citizens Law and section 506 of Penal Code (criminal intimidation) with six months’ prison term each but the court ordered the terms to be served concurrently.
After the court proceedings, Aung Than Wai told media, “I’d like to ask the question through media to Tin Maung Swe who briefed media at a press conference held for Mrauk-U riot. Who opened fire on the people? Who ordered it? Who is the culprit? I ask these questions for the third time here.”
Aung Than Wai wrote on his facebook on June 18, “Former Secretary of Rakhine State government Tin Maung Swe who has weapons for killing, Who is the culprit of the Mrauk-U massacre?”
The State Government registered a case against him for criticizing State Government.
The State Government banned the ceremony of Memorial of Loss of the Rakhine Kingdom scheduled to be held on January 16 and people took to the streets in protest at the banning order. Security agencies opened fire on people to disperse the crowd and 7 people were killed and 12 injured.