Criticism of the govt’s performance should be systematic, says Yangon CM

Yangon Region government Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein said Friday that criticism of the government’s performance should be systematic.
“Discussions and criticism should be systematic. If they are made only for media coverage and seeking attention and popularity, we will be further away from our mission and vision of changing Myanmar. In this democratic era, we cannot say no lighting, no development and no work,” he said.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a press conference held today at Yangon Region Government Office regarding the forthcoming Thingyan festival.
Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein responded to the criticism made about the performance of his government by saying, “In some cases, the criticisms are nonsense and arbitrary.”
Yangon Legislative Assembly legislator Kyaw Zeya from Dagon Township constituency (2) criticized the Yangon Government at assembly session convened on Thursday for allowing a light festival in a public square even though the government had called for the conserving of electricity.
CM Phyo Min Thein responded to this criticism by saying this light festival was powered by a private generator and they did not draw power from the government’s distribution network, noting that economic development could be facilitated through the use of such fairs and festivals in a democratic country.
At this lighting festival being held in the Public Square in Dagon Township, 70 million LED lights in the shape of flowers, heart and so forth were on display. This festival will be held from March 19 to April 30 with an entry fee of 3,000 kyat per adult and 1,500 kyat per student, with children free of charge.