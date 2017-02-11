Curfew in Maungdaw shortened

Maungdaw District General Administration Department made an announcement on February 9 that the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in Maungdaw under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code has been shortened to 9 pm from previous 7 pm.
The announcement shortened the curfew order imposed in Maungdaw from the previous 7 pm to 6 am to the current 9 pm to 5 am.
The announcement still imposes restriction of assembly on five or more people in public places, main streets, roads, lanes, orchards and gardens.
Maungdaw District General Administration Department imposed the dusk-to-dawn curfew on December 9, 2016 under Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code with criminal miscellaneous case No. 2/2016 and then it was revised this week under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code.
The order is valid for two months starting from February 9.
This curfew was imposed in Maungdaw after the No. 1 Police Border Guard Command (HQ) and two other Police Border Guard outposts were attacked simultaneously in coordinated attacks on October 9, 2016.