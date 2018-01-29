Danish Embassy issues statement on anniversary of U Ko Ni’s assassination

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 29 January 2018

Prominent lawyer and NLD's legal advisor U Ko Ni​. Photo: Mizzima

The Danish Embassy has issued a statement on the anniversary of the assassination of prominent lawyer U Ko Ni.

On 29 January 2017, U Ko Ni was assassinated at Yangon International Airport. He was returning from a trip to Indonesia with the Information Minister U Pe Myint.

The statement calls for a quick conclusion to the court cases against those accused in the assassination.

Police detained four suspects, gunman Kyi Lin and alleged co-conspirators Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Zaw and Aung Win Tun, their trial began ten months ago, but there is still no verdict.

More Articles

Consul General of India speaks on India-Myanmar relations
Anti-drug squad arrest four in Maungtaw
Successful kidney transplant operation performed in Yangon
Traumatised Rohingya children fear return to Myanmar
Ocean plastics raise risk of coral reef disease
Students protest not enough budget is allocated to education. Photo: Mizzima
University student protesters debarred for demanding more education budget
....

Advertisements

This Week