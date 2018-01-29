Danish Embassy issues statement on anniversary of U Ko Ni’s assassination

The Danish Embassy has issued a statement on the anniversary of the assassination of prominent lawyer U Ko Ni.
On 29 January 2017, U Ko Ni was assassinated at Yangon International Airport. He was returning from a trip to Indonesia with the Information Minister U Pe Myint.
The statement calls for a quick conclusion to the court cases against those accused in the assassination.
Police detained four suspects, gunman Kyi Lin and alleged co-conspirators Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Zaw and Aung Win Tun, their trial began ten months ago, but there is still no verdict.