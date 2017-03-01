DASSK welcomes and hails peace group in wheel chairs

The ‘Wheel Chair’ peace movement consisting of differently abled and visually impaired persons stopped their movement yesterday after reaching Naypyitaw. The group called for a cessation of civil war in the country.
Yangon Blind School Vice-Principal Mya Thida Lwin said that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi received them with a ceremony in Naypyitaw.
“We reached Naypyitaw today. The State Counsellor arranged a welcome ceremony for us. We will go back to Yangon. The State Counsellor delivered an opening and closing address at the ceremony. Our group leader explained our journey. And we showed photos taken throughout our journey via a power point presentation. We concluded our journey successfully without difficulty,” Vice-Principal Mya Thida Lwin said.
This journey was part of the movement ‘Holding Hands’ and Aung San Suu Kyi said that a similar journey should be arranged for Shan State which has not yet seen peace, she added.
The motto of the peace campaign is “Raise your voice for the peace we want”.
She also said that they would redistribute and donate the money received along their journey from individuals, local organizations and 5 million kyat donated by one of the Rakhine tribes, the Mra, to war refugees.
The group started their journey from Myitkyina on February 15 and they passed Mogaung, Mohnyin, Mawlu, Mawhan, Kathar, Hteechaint, Tagaung, Thabeitkyin, Letpanhla, Mandalay, Wandwin, Meiktila, Tatkone, and Naypyitaw.