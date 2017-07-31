Death toll from H1N1 virus rises to ten

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 31 July 2017

A woman (R) wears a face mask whilst walking with a friend past Sule Pagoda in Yangon on July 26, 2017. Photo: Aung Kyaw Htet/AFP

Two patients admitted to Yangon General Hospital on 15 July, and on 28 July respectively and another patient transferred to North Okkalapa Hospital from Yangon General Hospital yesterday died of the seasonal influenza yesterday according to Ministry of Health and Sports.

The Ministry of Health and Sports has accelerated emergency response, monitoring, prevention, control and awareness campaigns as regards the seasonal influenza, state media reported on 31 July.

During the period from 21 to 30 July, 182 patients infected with acute respiratory illness were admitted to hospitals in the whole country.

