Demonstration supporting Tatmadaw held at Maha Bandoola Square

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Monday, 15 October 2018

Photo: Soe Thu Aung

The National Front (Yangon) organized a demonstration in support of the Tatmadaw (Armed Forces) on October 14 at downtown Yangon Maha Bandoola Square in the afternoon.

This demonstration was held under the title ‘Opposition and Condemning foreign countries and organizations which are putting pressure on State and Tatmadaw and interfering in internal affairs.’

Hundreds of demonstrators including laymen and some monks with supporters of the Tatmadaw marched in procession from their respective townships.

At the rendezvous point, Maha Bandoola Square, the demonstrators read statements and messages sent by National Front from different townships and abbot Ashin Wirathu, former MP Bullet Hla Swe and member of National Front Win Ko Ko Latt delivered speeches at the demonstration.

More Articles

Government, NCA signatories hold preliminary meeting
Wirathu hits back at UN, international community
DPNS statement says there are two administrations in Myanmar
Proposal for reducing central power presented to Vice President
PEN calls for release of arrested Eleven Media Group journalists
Refugee family makes rare return to Myanmar from Bangladesh
....

Advertisements

This Week