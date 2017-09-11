Denmark pledges support for humanitarian efforts in Rakhine State

On Saturday, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Ms. Ulla Tørnæs, approved a grant of DKK 20 million (approximately USD 3.2 million) to support government led efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to all people in need in Rakhine State, in particular northern Rakhine, through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
In coordination with the government, the Red Cross Movement will carry out the humanitarian mission in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Movement, including independence and impartiality, according to an Embassy statement.