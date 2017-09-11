Denmark pledges support for humanitarian efforts in Rakhine State

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 11 September 2017

Goats and a cow stand near the field at Alel Than Kyaw village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 07 September 2017. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

On Saturday, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation, Ms. Ulla Tørnæs, approved a grant of DKK 20 million (approximately USD 3.2 million) to support government led efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to all people in need in Rakhine State, in particular northern Rakhine, through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

In coordination with the government, the Red Cross Movement will carry out the humanitarian mission in accordance with the fundamental principles of the Movement, including independence and impartiality, according to an Embassy statement.

