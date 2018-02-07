Diplomats tour Maungtaw

A delegation of diplomats led by Union Minister U Thaung Tun observed repatriation readiness, state media reported on 7 February.
Union Minister for the Office of the Union Government U Thaung Tun, diplomats from embassies of Myanmar’s neighbouring countries, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and journalists yesterday toured Maungtaw to witness the preparations for repatriation.
One of the trip’s primary aims is disseminating accurate information to international communities on the government’s efforts for repatriation according to the report.