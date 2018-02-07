Diplomats tour Maungtaw

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 7 February 2018

Diplomats gather near a Military helicopter as they arrive to Sittwe Airport after visiting the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, Sittwe of Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 06 February 2018. Myanmar Union Minister Thaung Tun and Knut Ostby, and interim United Nations Resident Coordinator in Myanmar, led the diplomats including Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang, Singapore's Ambassador Vanessa Elisabeth Chan Yuen Ying, Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri, and Reyad Hossain, first Secretary of Bangladesh embassy, and made a visit to Bangladesh-Myanmar border area where the repatriation process planned to take place.Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA-EFE

A delegation of diplomats led by Union Minister U Thaung Tun observed repatriation readiness, state media reported on 7 February.

Union Minister for the Office of the Union Government U Thaung Tun, diplomats from embassies of Myanmar’s neighbouring countries, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and journalists yesterday toured Maungtaw to witness the preparations for repatriation.

One of the trip’s primary aims is disseminating accurate information to international communities on the government’s efforts for repatriation according to the report.

