Domestic women laws should be enacted and enforced, says Dr. Thet Thet Khaing

House of Representatives MP Dr. Thet Thet Khaing said that domestic women laws should be enacted and enforced to enable Myanmar women to attend UN special meetings regarding women and to deliberate women’s rights issues.
She was speaking at the Myanmar Professional Women forum which is a part of Women’s Week – Myanmar, held in Yangon in honour of International Women’s Day.
She further said that an effective system was important for society.
“I have known the importance of an effective system in our society since my childhood. If the system is correct, the whole country will be good. If not, the entire nation will be in bad shape,” she said.
In the forum, they discussed how successful women had to struggle to be what they are today and what challenges they faced in their struggles.
One of the participants, Julie Khaing, who works as senior auditor of Moore Stephens, London, said, “We can learn much here in this forum because the experiences of smart and brilliant women can be exchanged. This is also an opportunity for young ladies. All women in Myanmar can be professional like them if they try hard like these smart women.”