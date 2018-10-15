DPNS statement says there are two administrations in Myanmar

A statement from the Democratic Party for a New Society (DPNS) issued on October 14 says liberty, democracy and human rights have not yet progressed as expected and it as if there were two administrations under the National League for Democracy (NLD) government.
This statement was issued at the 30th founding day ceremony held at Royal Rose Hall in Yangon.
Party officials also said that arrests and imprisonment of activists, media persons and politicians with public mischief charges and telecommunication law violations were in fact banning freedom of expression.
The 30th founding anniversary ceremony of DPNS was attended by political prisoners, some legislators and party leaders from other parties.
DPNS was founded on October 14, 1988 with youths and students.
In 1988-89, DPNS rallied around the NLD and it stood as the second largest party in the country.
But after 1990 general elections, the then military regime declared DPNS unlawful and it had to go underground moved to the Thai-Myanmar border.