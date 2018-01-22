Dr. Aye Maung and Wai Hin Aung to appear before court at the end of January

A Sittwe court’s statement says Ann constituency House of Representatives MP Dr. Aye Maung and young writer Wai Hin Aung will appear before court on January 31 to hear their case.
Rakhine Ahlin Dagar Organization Chairman Kyawt Sein said, “Dr. Aye Maung was remanded in to judicial custody. I think in the first hearing of the case the lawyers will argue whether this case should be accepted or not for further court proceedings. We don’t have any plan for staging demonstrations for this case. The party will do what they should do.”
Rakhine writer Wai Hin Aung has a registered case against him under section 505(b) of Penal Code (conducing public mischief) and was arrested on January 16 while MP Dr. Aye Maung’s case was registered under section 17(1) of Unlawful Associations Act. He was arrested on January 17.
The President’s Office directed security agencies to arrest and register cases against them for talks delivered at a memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the loss of the Rakhine Kingdom on January 15 in Rathedaung which allegedly included words conducing public mischief.
Currently Dr. Aye Maung and Wai Hin Aung are detained in Sittwe prison in judicial custody.
Edited for style