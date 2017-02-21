Dr Aye Zan nominated for Mon State Chief Minister position: NLD official Win Htein

NLD central executive committee member Win Htein said on February 20 that they have recommended that the Mon State MP (Kyaik Hto Township Constituency No.2) Dr Aye Zan would be suitable for the new Mon State Chief Minister position.
“Recently there were complaints [against Mon State Chief Minister Min Min Oo]. But we have to do things in accordance with political conditions when the right time comes. We have nominated Dr Aye Zan for the Mon State Chief Minister position,” said Win Htein.
After complaints, former Mon State Chief Minister Min Min Oo resigned from his government position on February 18.
Regional MP Dr Aye Zan is from NLD.