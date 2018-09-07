EAO meeting held in Chiang Mai

An Ethnic meeting of Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) which have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) is being held in Chiang Mai.
The Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) organized the meeting to narrow the differences among ethnic armed organizations and to adopt a common position for building a future democratic federal union.
PPST team leader Gen. Saw Mutu Say Poe said, “The report on reviewing results achieved at the third session of Union Peace Conference or 21st Century Panglong Conference will be primarily submitted at this summit. And then EAOs will discuss their positions reviewing the last session of this conference. After that they will discuss their positions and their future plans.”
The 24th meeting of PPST was attended by eight EAOs which signed NCA in 2015 and also it was attended by New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) which signed NCA after the current government assumed office.