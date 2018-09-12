EAO Summit ends

Ten ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) that have signed Myanmar’s nationwide peace accord wrapped up their third summit in northern Thailand on Tuesday, agreeing that leaders from government, the national military, and ethnic armies should meet soon for talks to try to overcome obstacles to the country’s peace process, RFA reported.
The 49 top officials from the 10 groups who attended the conference issued a statement on the final day of the summit in Chiang Mai, saying that they will continue efforts to engage in talks with the military and government about federal policies, such as holding further rounds of key peace negotiations.
They also said they will continue pushing for a federal democratic union in Myanmar, under which ethnic minority groups have rights equal to those of the Burman majority.