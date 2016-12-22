Earthquake Monitoring Committee to be formed in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 22 December 2016

In this picture taken on July 29, 2016, two hotel high rise towers partially obscures the skyline of old Yangon with a view of Yangon river in the background. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP

Yangon Region Government is forming an earthquake monitoring committee in order to reduce damage and to carry out rehabilitation activities, according to Yangon Region Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Department, state media reported on 21 December.

U Win Shwe, Regional Officer of Yangon Region Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Department, said that the committee will be responsible for promotion of public awareness of earthquakes and development of earthquake preparedness and response plans, emergency medical preparedness and response plans and recovery and reconstruction plans.

In addition to the committee, the regional government will also form a technical working group made up of local and foreign experts and NGOs.

More Articles

Philippines declares Christmas truce against Communist rebels
Myanmar gov't forces bring down armed group's aerial vehicles
Philippine publisher slain in Philippines: colleagues
Shan State fighting causes as many as 15,000 to flee to China
Government and ethnic groups form Joint Coordinating Body for Peace Process Funding
China rejects Trump claim it stole drone

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?