Earthquake Monitoring Committee to be formed in Yangon

Yangon Region Government is forming an earthquake monitoring committee in order to reduce damage and to carry out rehabilitation activities, according to Yangon Region Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Department, state media reported on 21 December.
U Win Shwe, Regional Officer of Yangon Region Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Department, said that the committee will be responsible for promotion of public awareness of earthquakes and development of earthquake preparedness and response plans, emergency medical preparedness and response plans and recovery and reconstruction plans.
In addition to the committee, the regional government will also form a technical working group made up of local and foreign experts and NGOs.