Ethnic alliance announces new leader, four armed ethnic groups leave bloc

The United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), a coalition of armed opposition groups that campaigns for the rights of ethnic minorities, elected new leaders on Monday and allowed four groups to leave the council, state media reported on 28 June.
At the second conference of the UNFC held from 20 to 26 June, Nai Han Thar from the New Mon State Party (NMSP) was elected as the chairman of the council, Dr. Khin Maung from the Arakan National Council (ANC) was elected as vice-chairman, Khu Oo Reh from the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) was elected as General Secretary, Say Onn from the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) as joint-general secretary-1 and Solomon from the Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) as joint-general secretary-2.
The Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), the Wa National Organisation, the Palaung State Liberation Organisation (PSLF) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) received permission to leave the council.
The conference also decided to accept the Chin National Front (CNF), which had been expelled after signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, and Kachin National Organisation (KNO) as new members of the council.