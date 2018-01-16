Ethnic nationalities want 21st Century Panglong Conference deferred

By
RiA
On Tuesday, 16 January 2018

The emergency meeting of Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) of eight ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) held in Chiang Mai, Thailand on January 11 and 12. Photo: NCA EAOs/Facebook

Ethnic nationalities will negotiate with responsible persons from government to defer the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference which is scheduled to be held in the last week of January as they need to continue their discussions in a series of political negotiations for holding the conference effectively.

The decision for continuing negotiations with the government was taken at the emergency meeting of Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) of eight ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which are signatories to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), held in Chiang Mai, Thailand on January 11 and 12.

Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) has a passed resolution at its coordinating meeting to convene the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference in the last week of January this year.

But after encountering difficulties and restrictions in holding national-level political meetings in their respective areas, the ethnic nationalities wanted to negotiate with responsible persons from government first for a negotiated settlement to the problem before convening the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference.

The first session of 21st Century Panglong Conference or Union Peace Conference was held from August 31, 2016 to September 3, 2016 in Naypyitaw and the second session was held from May 24 to 29, 2017 in Naypyitaw.

Edited for style

More Articles

Myanmar, Laos to increase cooperation
Karen State CM Nan Khin Htwe Myint injured in a car accident in July, arrived at Yangon Hospital. Photo: Thura/Mizzima
Karen State CM hands over duties to acting CM
Talks in Myanmar to ‘settle issues’ on refugee return
Indian coast guard ships visit Yangon
India and Myanmar to streamline free movement for border villagers
Chair of UEHRD visits Sittway
....

Advertisements

This Week