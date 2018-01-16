Ethnic nationalities want 21st Century Panglong Conference deferred

Ethnic nationalities will negotiate with responsible persons from government to defer the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference which is scheduled to be held in the last week of January as they need to continue their discussions in a series of political negotiations for holding the conference effectively.
The decision for continuing negotiations with the government was taken at the emergency meeting of Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) of eight ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which are signatories to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), held in Chiang Mai, Thailand on January 11 and 12.
Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) has a passed resolution at its coordinating meeting to convene the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference in the last week of January this year.
But after encountering difficulties and restrictions in holding national-level political meetings in their respective areas, the ethnic nationalities wanted to negotiate with responsible persons from government first for a negotiated settlement to the problem before convening the third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference.
The first session of 21st Century Panglong Conference or Union Peace Conference was held from August 31, 2016 to September 3, 2016 in Naypyitaw and the second session was held from May 24 to 29, 2017 in Naypyitaw.
