EU issues statement in support of media freedom in Myanamr

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Left to right - Aye Naing and Pyae Bone Naing from the Democratic Voice of Burma and Thein Zaw, also known as Lawi Weng, from The Irrawaddy

The European Union Delegation has issued the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Myanmar.

‘In recent months, there have been a worrying number of cases of journalists and media representatives being arrested or prosecuted in connection to their work in Myanmar.

The right to freedom of opinion and expression is a human right guaranteed to all, and it constitutes one of the essential foundations of a democratic society and one of the basic conditions for its progress and development based on the rule of law.

Media freedom, independence and pluralism are at the heart of any democracy. We therefore call on the Government of Myanmar to provide the necessary legal protection for journalists to work in a free and enabling environment without fear of intimidation, arrest or prosecution.

The EU and its Member States stand ready to support Myanmar in this crucial endeavour.’

