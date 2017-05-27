EU launches photo exhibition in Yangon

A unique photo exhibition showcasing the European Union's work in Myanmar is now live and moving! It can be seen on and in 10 buses on the Yangon Bus Service routes 6, 39 and 57, as well as on Cherry Dala ferries and the Yangon Circular Train Sa-lone route. The exhibition will run until 17 June 2017.
When Myanmar embarked on its transition to democracy, the European Union stood by its side. Today, the EU and Myanmar engage in political dialogue, cooperate economically and maintain ever increasing trade relations. The EU is assisting Myanmar in responding to humanitarian crises - both for people affected by conflict and those struck by natural disasters, like the 2015 floods or Nargis.
EU development cooperation with Myanmar focuses on areas that matter the most for a prosperous future: peace, education, agriculture & food security, health and the modernisation of governance institutions. Together with the aid from EU member states, the EU helps the future of this country with a total about 3 trillion kyats of non-repayable grants.