EU launches photo exhibition in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 27 May 2017

EU posters at Dala ferries. Photo: European Union in Myanmar via Facebook

A unique photo exhibition showcasing the European Union's work in Myanmar is now live and moving! It can be seen on and in 10 buses on the Yangon Bus Service routes 6, 39 and 57, as well as on Cherry Dala ferries and the Yangon Circular Train Sa-lone route. The exhibition will run until 17 June 2017.

When Myanmar embarked on its transition to democracy, the European Union stood by its side. Today, the EU and Myanmar engage in political dialogue, cooperate economically and maintain ever increasing trade relations. The EU is assisting Myanmar in responding to humanitarian crises - both for people affected by conflict and those struck by natural disasters, like the 2015 floods or Nargis.

EU development cooperation with Myanmar focuses on areas that matter the most for a prosperous future: peace, education, agriculture & food security, health and the modernisation of governance institutions. Together with the aid from EU member states, the EU helps the future of this country with a total about 3 trillion kyats of non-repayable grants.

More Articles

Two Wa soldiers from the United Wa State Army (USWA) patrol a newly-constructed road. Photo: AFP
China-backed militia new powerbrokers in Myanmar peace process
Myanmar’s national reconciliation takes a step forward
Union Peace Conference achieves agreement on the majority of points in five sectors
Chin refugees in Mizoram repatriated
Myanmar to deport Turkish family amid crackdown fears
2nd round of Myanmar peace talks begins as China brings ‘soft power’ to process

Advertisements

This Week