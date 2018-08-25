EU to provide emergency relief to Myanmar flood victims

In response to the widespread flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar, the European Union is allocating EUR 130,000 (more than MMK 206.5 million) in humanitarian aid funding to address the most pressing needs of the worst affected populations, according to a press release 24 August.
The aid will directly benefit 15,000 people in the worst-hit southern states of Bago, Kayin and Mon.
This EU funding supports the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) in delivering multi-purpose cash grants to the most impacted families, enabling them to cover their immediate basic needs and sustain their livelihoods during displacement, and after return to their places or origin. As the risk of disease outbreaks usually increases in the aftermath of flooding, hygiene parcels and dignity kits are also being distributed, and health and hygiene promotion sessions are also provided to the affected communities. Priority is given to those most in need, including female-headed households, people with disabilities, and the elderly.
The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
More than 133,000 people were displaced after incessant monsoon rains, which started at the beginning of July, caused water levels to increase and triggered large-scale flooding that submerged vast swathes of Myanmar. Some 16 people were also reportedly killed. According to Myanmar’s Department for Disaster Management, the flooding affected seven of the country’s fifteen regions. Bago, Kayin and Mon states alone accounted for 98% of the people displaced.
With more rains expected in the country during the annual monsoon season, which normally lasts until at least the end of September, humanitarian experts from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (ECHO) continue to closely monitor the situation.