Explosion occurs in Punnagyun Township

An explosion occurred near “Milepost No.160” in Punnagyun Township on the Yangon-Sittway Road on the evening on January 1, reports the Information Committee of the State Counsellor Office.
Security forces arrived at the scene and found one detonator shell, one battery holder that can house two dry cell batteries and one plastic package containing wires and plastic debris.
Similarly, authorities found a homemade landmine three miles north of Maylwan Village near the Yangon-Sittway Road in Minbya on the afternoon January 1.