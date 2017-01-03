Explosion occurs in Punnagyun Township

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Bomb parts found at the scene.

Bomb parts found at the scene.​ Photo: State Counsellor Office Information Committee

An explosion occurred near “Milepost No.160” in Punnagyun Township on the Yangon-Sittway Road on the evening on January 1, reports the Information Committee of the State Counsellor Office.

Security forces arrived at the scene and found one detonator shell, one battery holder that can house two dry cell batteries and one plastic package containing wires and plastic debris.

Similarly, authorities found a homemade landmine three miles north of Maylwan Village near the Yangon-Sittway Road in Minbya on the afternoon January 1.

More Articles

Third suspect in murder of reporter Soe Moe Tun arrested
US President-elect Donald Trump reacts during the first stop of his 'USA Thank You Tour 2016' rally at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, 1 December 2016. Photo: Mark Lyons/EPA
White House to test Trump’s leadership chops
Armed Myanmar border guard patrol the border area along the river dividing Myanmar and Bangladesh located in Maungdaw, Rakhine State in October following attacks that killed nine border police. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP
Myanmar detains police over Rohingya abuse video
Two Christian priests missing after alerting reporters to church bombing
Redress sought for six miners killed in Mogok mine collapse
Legal action to be taken against police allegedly responsible for abuse of villagers - Screenshot from the video from Ro Nay San Lwin/Facebook
Action will be taken against policemen caught beating villagers in Rakhine

Advertisements

This Week

Mizzima Weekly

Subscribe | Where to buy?