Facebook says it has been too slow to address misinformation in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 17 August 2018

A view of Facebook's corporate headquarters in Menlo Park, California, USA. Photo: Peter Dasilva/EPA

Facebook has said it has been too slow to address misinformation and hate on the platform in Myanmar and has created a dedicated team across product, engineering and policy to work on issues specific to the country.

In a statement the company admits, ‘The ethnic violence in Myanmar is horrific and we have been too slow to prevent misinformation and hate on Facebook. It’s why we created a dedicated team across product, engineering and policy to work on issues specific to Myanmar earlier this year. Today we’re sharing details on the investments we have made and the results they have started to yield.’

The statement notes that as of June this year, the company had over 60 Myanmar language experts reviewing content and will have at least 100 by the end of this year.

