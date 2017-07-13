Farmers accept return of land in Mandalay

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 13 July 2017

Vice President Henry Van Thio presents the farmland work permit card to local farmer in Madaya township yesterday. Photo: MNA

Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio expressed his happiness Wednesday as he handed over 300 acres of farmland in Madaya, Mandalay back to the rightful owners, according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar July 13.

Speaking on the occasion which took place in Madaya Township yesterday, Henry Van Thio expressed his delight at being able to return the confiscated land, pledging quick and correct solutions in returning the confiscated land to farmers, according to the report.

The land had been confiscated from local farmers for the construction project of hospital for people with leprosy.

According to the report, the Ministry of Health and Sports confiscated nearly 2,000 acres of land from farmers in Madaya Township, and it would give up more than 1,300 acres.

The ministry said it would need over 600 acres of land for the construction of the hospital, the paper said.

On the same day, hundreds of farmers were staging a protest in Mandalay against land seizures. The protest had been going on for a week, according to a report by AFP. 

