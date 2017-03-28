Farmers charged over Letpadaung protest

Myanmar authorities have charged 50 farmers with assault, illegal assembly, illegal demonstration, and destruction of state property for blocking the road to the controversial Chinese-run Letpadaung copper mine in the country’s north-western Sagaing region, RFA reported on 27 March quoting a police officer.
As many as 10 villagers and six police officers were injured on March 24 during a clash when police fired rubber bullets at locals who were blocking the access road in protest against Wanbao Mining Copper Ltd.
Local residents have heavily criticized the operators of the mine for expropriating land without providing adequate compensation and also for damaging the environment.