Farmers protest over seized land in Kachin State

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 3 March 2017

Photo: Myitkyina News Journal

Farmers who were victims of land expropriations in the Hukaung region of northern Myanmar’s Kachin state protested yesterday against a company that allegedly took more than 270,000 acres from them a decade ago, RFA reported on 2 March quoting local residents.

Local residents and farmers from 20 villages in three of the region’s townships—Hpakant, Mongkaung, and Tanaing—attended the Farmers’ Day rally in Warazut village.

The rally was directed against Yuzana Company Ltdwhich operates in the agriculture, construction, hospitality, real estate and fishery sectors.

